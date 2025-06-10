Deion Sanders Away From Colorado Due To Unspecified Health Issue

BY Zachary Horvath 383 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are going to look a bit different this upcoming season, which starts on August 29.

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently without their head coach Deion Sanders just two months out from the start of the 2025-2026 season. According to reports from ESPN and USA Today, the 57-year-old is dealing with an "unspecified health issue" and is resting at his home in Texas. It's unclear if the NFL Hall-of-Famer ever went to the hospital for this concerning problem.

We also are in the dark about when he will return; however, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared some relieving news. Over the weekend (June 8), he went on a YouTube livestream and addressed his father's health. Ultimately, what matters most is that according to Sanders Jr., Deion is "feeling well."

He also added, "He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through. When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."

As a result of Deion's absence, he's had to miss the university's annual summer football camps. Moreover, he was scheduled to speak at a symposium for The Foundation for Sickle Cell Research on the 8th in Florida.

Magic Johnson filled in for him as the keynote speaker, but when the TFSCR announced that Deion Sanders wouldn't be attending, they too were vague.

Read More: Chris Brown's History of Arrests, Violence, & Legal Troubles

Deion & Shedeur Sanders

"Due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling change, our originally scheduled Foundation Keynote Speaker, Deion Sanders 'Coach Prime,' is unable to attend. We are grateful for his support and look forward to future opportunities to welcome him."

Per some investigation by the two aforementioned sources, the football great did reveal that he was dealing with health problems following this year's draft. He did so in May in a podcast with fellow NFL retiree, Asante Samuel. Although, he didn't speak on it in detail.

The Colorado Buffaloes will hopefully have their leader back in the building before their opening game on August 29. They start their campaign at home against Georgia Tech.

Outside of this update, Sanders has mainly been out of the news since his son, Shedeur Sanders, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. He's currently competing for a roster spot, but also the starting job at quarterback for the AFC North squad.

Read More: Chris Brown Released On $6.7M Bail: What Happens Next?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Florida A&amp;M v Jackson State Sports Stephen A Smith Believes Shedeur Sanders' Slide In The NFL Draft Has A Lot To Do With Deion Sanders 45.4K
Colorado Football Spring Game Sports Deion Sanders Already Knows Where He Wants Shedeur Sanders To Play: "Certain Cities Where It Ain’t Gonna Happen" 4.6K
Colorado State v Colorado Sports Deion Sanders Tells His Sons They Aren't Leaving For The NFL Next Year 1350
13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals Sports Shedeur Sanders And Brother Shilo Accused Of Sliding In Same Girl's DMs 25.4K