The Colorado Buffaloes are currently without their head coach Deion Sanders just two months out from the start of the 2025-2026 season. According to reports from ESPN and USA Today, the 57-year-old is dealing with an "unspecified health issue" and is resting at his home in Texas. It's unclear if the NFL Hall-of-Famer ever went to the hospital for this concerning problem.

We also are in the dark about when he will return; however, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared some relieving news. Over the weekend (June 8), he went on a YouTube livestream and addressed his father's health. Ultimately, what matters most is that according to Sanders Jr., Deion is "feeling well."

He also added, "He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through. When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."

As a result of Deion's absence, he's had to miss the university's annual summer football camps. Moreover, he was scheduled to speak at a symposium for The Foundation for Sickle Cell Research on the 8th in Florida.

Magic Johnson filled in for him as the keynote speaker, but when the TFSCR announced that Deion Sanders wouldn't be attending, they too were vague.

Deion & Shedeur Sanders

"Due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling change, our originally scheduled Foundation Keynote Speaker, Deion Sanders 'Coach Prime,' is unable to attend. We are grateful for his support and look forward to future opportunities to welcome him."

Per some investigation by the two aforementioned sources, the football great did reveal that he was dealing with health problems following this year's draft. He did so in May in a podcast with fellow NFL retiree, Asante Samuel. Although, he didn't speak on it in detail.

The Colorado Buffaloes will hopefully have their leader back in the building before their opening game on August 29. They start their campaign at home against Georgia Tech.