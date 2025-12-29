Deion Sanders & Karrueche Tran Finally Go Instagram Official

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran have been rumored to be dating since the summer, but have tried to maintain privacy.

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram on Sunday, according to TMZ. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach posted a selfie of himself and Tran cozying up next to each other and smiling. They didn't include a caption for the post, but the two appear to be in great spirits.

Deion's son, Shilo, previously hinted at the NFL legend spending the holidays with Tran in a video on his YouTube channel. When Shilo arrived at the family house, his sister, Deiondra, revealed that their father had gone to meet Tran's parents. "This n**** drove to Prosper, Texas?! That's like two hours!" Shilo responded.

Tran also confirmed that she spent Christmas with Deion at the Cleveland Browns' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. “I got to spend some quality time with the Sanders family, and my family. …We had a great Christmas together," she said. Deion's son, Shedeur, plays quarterback for the Browns.

Deion Sanders & Karrueche Tran's Relationship

Despite being rumored to be dating since the summer, Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran have mostly kept their relationship private in recent months. The rumors began when Tran appeared at the hospital where Deion was receiving treatment related to blood clots. Before dating Deion Sanders, Tran was linked to Chris Brown, Quavo, and Victor Cruz.

In August, Tran spoke about her dating life during an episode of the What’s Next podcast, but avoided mentioning Deion by name. “If I wasn’t having fun I wouldn’t be in it,” she said at the time, as caught by E! News. “I’m at a point in my life, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot, I’ve done a lot, I did this, I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn’t happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time. I’d rather be at home namaste. In bed by 9 o’clock, doing my own thing if I’m not happy. I’m in a good place.”

