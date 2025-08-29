Karrueche Tran Confirms She's Dating, But Won't Confirm If It's Deion Sanders

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Karrueche Tran on the sidelines of the Georgia Bulldogs against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran have both dodged questions about their supposed romance, which is only making things even spicier.

Karrueche Tran was a recent guest on the What's Next With J.Ryan podcast alongside Christina Milian, where she was not able to escape all the dating rumors surrounding her and Deion Sanders. However, at least she gave fans a little bit more information to go by, even if obvious hints and possible debunks keep things in limbo for now.

Furthermore, the actress did confirm that she's dating right now and is having fun while doing so, although she refused to confirm who she's dating. Of course, her fellow podcast participants hinted at the Coach Prime rumors quite directly, and we'll see if this game changes anytime soon.

"If I wasn't having fun, I wouldn't be in it," Karrueche Tran remarked concerning the Deion Sanders rumors. "I'm at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I've dated a lot, I've done a lot, I did this, I did that, young, old, da-da-da. So if I wasn't happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I'm not wasting my time. I don't have the time for it. I'd rather be at home, namaste, chile, in bed at 9 o'clock doing my own thing if I'm not happy, you know? So yeah, I'm in a good place."

Are Deion Sanders & Karrueche Tran Dating?

On the other hand, Deion Sanders refused to address Karrueche Tran rumors during a recent interview of his own. When NFL cornerback Asante Samuel asked him about the rumors, Coach Prime pulled out a classic over-the-phone move. "Hey, we got a bad connection!" he joked before hanging up.

For those unaware, this whole thing started because Karrueche appeared in a video covering Sanders' recent surgery over a cancerous tumor. She was by his bedside, and this immediately got a lot of folks talking. However, as long as neither confirms the rumor, we can keep it at a nice 70 percent probability for now.

Elsewhere, even their exes are (maybe) talking about it. While he never confirmed what this was about, Chris Brown seemed to react to this new couple with a vague message. "Lil s**t still pisses me off to this day. Imma pray on it." But this is a massive reach, so who knows what's really going on?

