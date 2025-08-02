Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders Dodges Karrueche Tran Question, Alleging "Bad Connection"

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders wasn’t ready to address possible inquiries about an alleged relationship with actress Karrueche Tran in a new interview.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, currently recovering from a public battle with bladder cancer, declined to address the matter during a recent interview—raising even more questions in the process. Tran became a trending topic as the Hall of Famer addressed his health issues in the media.

During a sit-down with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel, Sanders was pressed about his connection to Tran. The question stems from Tran's emotional presence in Coach Prime's hospital room in his new short-form documentary, For Your Glory. At the 36-minute mark of the interview, Samuel asked about the nature of the relationship.

“Don’t kill the messenger,” he said. “Everyone saw Karrueche Tran by your side during your hospital visit. Everyone wants to know what that friendship is.”

Sanders, smiling, pretended the video call connection was breaking up before abruptly ending the interview. An evasive response that only added fuel to the rumors. Coach Prime handled the questions with natural charm and charisma while he evaded.

Speculation about the pair dates back to February, when they were seen together at a lunch spot in Los Angeles. Neither Sanders nor Tran has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, but her recurring appearances throughout For Your Glory have kept fans talking.

In one scene, Tran sits beside Sanders in his hospital room, visibly emotional as she says, “We are dealing with bladder cancer.” She wipes away tears as Sanders is wheeled toward surgery.

Who Is Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders Dating?

The documentary, released July 28, offers a rare glimpse into Sanders’ private life as he battles a serious illness that had previously gone undisclosed. In June, Sanders canceled several public appearances and missed Colorado’s summer football camps due to what was initially called an “unspecified health issue.” He returned to his Texas home for treatment and recovery.

The revelation sent shockwaves through the sports world. Sanders has become one of the most talked-about coaches in college football, known for his bold leadership style, recruiting success, and ambitious overhaul of the Colorado program. His decision to share his cancer battle publicly drew widespread support from players, fans, and fellow coaches.

Still, questions about his relationship with Tran remain unanswered. While her presence in the documentary suggests a deep bond, Sanders has made no formal statement confirming or denying a romantic connection. For now, he appears focused on his health and preparing for the upcoming football season.