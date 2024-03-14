Karrueche Tran OnlyFans Critics Get Response From Actress: "I'm Not Going Broke"

Any woman in the public eye can attest to the fact that it's hard to avoid criticism. However, those who choose to participate in sex work or selling salacious content online tend to face more harsh judgement than others. This is especially true if they've already amassed a fortune through other avenues. We've seen Cardi B and Rubi Rose specifically be called out for failing to flaunt too much of their famous figures for subscriber's enjoyment. Now, it's Karrueche Tran who's feeling the heat after launching a profile full of photos of her feet.

When the Los Angeles native first shared the news with her Twitter followers, it wasn't long before Chris Brown's name came up in conversation. Breezy was recently caught double-tapping a photo of Tran on Instagram, and now, fans are hoping he'll save the 35-year-old from a career on OF. Besides the discourse about her ex, others are speculating that Karrueche might be going through hard financial times, perhaps explaining her decision to sell foot photos and videos for $25/month.

Karrueche Addresses Those Hating on Her for Securing the Bag

Rather than let the haters hate, Tran got a few things off her chest in a post-and-delete on Tuesday (March 12). "LOL at all the comments regarding OF. I'm not going broke," she assured those concerned about her bank account. "Just a smart play, foot fetish is the number one fetish in the world. There's nothing sexual that will be on my page. It's literally my feet and if people are willing to pay, then what's the problem?"

As Karrueche strives to prove that you don't need to strip naked to become a mainstay on OnlyFans, other celebrities are pushing the limits on the platform. For example, the late Juice WRLD's former partner, Ally Lotti, is currently under fire for selling things like the rapper's dreads and bodily fluids to fans online. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

