Post and delete
- Pop CultureMike Dean Disses Kid Cudi After Being Removed From Festival Lineup: "MID CUDI"Instead of involving himself with the slander, Cudi wrote, "The devil [trying] y'all, but not today or ever again!!"By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Posts & Deletes 22-Minute Audio Detailing Her Conservatorship & Family"I couldn't even smoke cigarettes People on death row can smoke cigarettes," the mother of two said of her 13-year-long conservatorship.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBrandy Flames Ray J For His "Verzuz" Performance: "Listen To Your Big Sis Sometimes"The "Sexy Can I" singer was one of the four artists who performed ahead of the Omarion vs. Mario battle.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMichael B. Jordan Removes Lori Harvey Photos From IG Following BreakupLori made her move first, but the "Just Mercy" actor has now followed in her footsteps, removing all evidence of their relationship from his feed.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Dubs London On Da Track "Worst Baby Daddy On The Face Of The Planet"Despite all the drama with Bubbles' dad, Walker said she "wouldn't change anything about [her] past if she could."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKeyshia Cole Posts & Deletes Message For AB: "Yea I Was Big Trippin... SMH I See It Now"Cole appears to have opened her eyes to the truth of Antonio Brown's ways.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky Teases New Music Coming This Thursday In Since-Deleted Instagram PostIt remains unclear if Rocky will be dropping a short film, music video, or project, but from the looks of the cover art, we can expect to see Rihanna.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsAntonio Brown Posts & Deletes Clip Of Keyshia Cole Allegedly Sporting An AB TattooAB's Instagram antics have the internet talking, again.By Hayley Hynes
- GramYung Miami Posts & Deletes Vacation Pictures With Diddy To Instagram“Real pretty and sadiddy.”By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Posts & Deletes Concerning Tweets: "I'm Out"Lil Uzi Vert recently tweeted a couple of troubling tweets before quickly deleting them.By Joshua Robinson
- RelationshipsDid 21 Savage Just Accidentally Reveal His Relationship With Mulatto?21 Savage appears to accidentally spill the tea about his relationship with Mulatto.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Hints At Retiring AgainDespite the post-and-delete, Lil Uzi Vert confirms he and Future have a follow-up album to "Pluto x Baby Pluto" ready to drop. By Aron A.
- BeefWale Shades J. Cole Following George Floyd ProtestWale deleted a post shading J. Cole after this weekend's protests.By Alex Zidel
- GramO.T. Genasis Apologizes To Keyshia Cole, Says He Was Just JokingO.T. Genasis recently received backlash for comments he made about Keyshia Cole, and now he's saying he wants to end the beef.By Erika Marie
- NewsChris Brown Reportedly Comments On Video About Him & Karrueche TranChris Brown and Karrueche Tran were once a hot item, but it's been years since they broke up. By Erika Marie