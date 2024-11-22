Offset Appears To Threaten To Expose Cardi B In Cryptic Post & Delete

Offset has had enough.

It's no secret that Offset and Cardi B have been at odds for a while now. Earlier this year, the former pair filed for divorce, shortly before welcoming their third child together. At the time, they didn't provide fans with many details of the split, but they've since dropped hints here and there. During an X rant late last month, for example, Cardi accused her ex of being a "narcissistic piece of s**t."

It still remains unclear exactly why they broke up, but recently, Offset appeared to throw some shade of his own. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, he appeared to suggest that he allegedly has dirt on Cardi, that he could expose at any minute. At the time of writing, fans aren't sure whether or not he actually plans to do so. Either way, it seems like he's fed up, and itching to tell his side of the story. "I could get on here and make you look the fool you is I'm bout to hit [bomb emojis] the bomb blow all this sh*t up." For now, Cardi has yet to address the cryptic message.

Offset Shares Mysterious Message On IG

Cardi B isn't the only person Offset has had issues with lately, however. Earlier this month, the former Migos member was in Paris when he got into a disagreement with French rapper Gazo and his crew. A brutal altercation ensued, and while it doesn't look like anyone was seriously injured, footage of the brawl quickly surfaced online.