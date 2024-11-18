Offset Dodges Question About Paris Brawl After Return To America

Offset allegedly got in a fight with Gazo's crew in Paris, last week.

Offset dodged questions about his recent brawl in Paris while signing autographs for fans in Los Angeles following his return to the United States, this week. In a video published by TMZ, he signs several pieces of memorabilia for fans but departs once being asked about his fight with members of the French rapper Gazo’s entourage.

As for the Paris brawl, TMZ reports that it took place outside of Hôtel du Collectionneur. Gazo was reportedly unhappy with Offset's “lazy” cooperation with the production of a music video he had agreed to appear in. Gazo allegedly wanted a refund of the $150,000 he paid for the collaboration, which Offset refused to cough up. The two eventually made amends, with Gazo sharing a photo of himself sitting down with the Migos rapper on Instagram. Fans couldn't believe they patched things up that abruptly. "Noway offset and Gazo went from chilling too fighting under 24hrs," one user commented on the post. "A few moments later…," another wrote with a laughing emoji.

Offset Attends GQ's Men Of The Year Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Offset during the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Gazo isn't the only person Offset has been feuding with in recent months. Following his split with Cardi B, his ex has been calling out him on social media on several occasions. “Bro, I wish the worst on this man,” she wrote in one rant online. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b***hes be so thirsty to have him. Please take this man off my hands. This garbage bag is too heavy!”

Offset Dodges Questions About Fighting Gazo In Los Angeles