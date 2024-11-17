Offset & Lil Baby's Rumored Instagram Disses Debunked

The Instagram posts reportedly weren't aimed at each other.

Offset and Lil Baby reportedly didn't intend to diss one another with their recent posts on their respective Instagram Stories. On late Friday night, Baby posted a selfie with the caption: "F*ck you 2x." Two hours later, Offset posted a selfie of himself flipping off the camera with the caption: "Do sum." Seeing as the two haven't always been on the best of terms, fans quickly assumed they were dissing each other.

"I thought lil baby and offset was gon stop the beef but I see not," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to the posts on Saturday. Another asked: "Why offset & lil baby beefin?" with several laughing emojis. Rumors of an alleged rift between Baby and the members of the Migos have circulated for years at this point.

Offset Attends Lil Baby's Birthday Bash In 2018

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 04: Offset, 2 Chainz, Quavo, and Lil Baby attend Lil Baby Birthday Bash at Ravine on November 4, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Back in 2022, Baby shot down having any issues with the group. “Hell nah!” he said of the idea during an interview with Posted on the Corner. “I don’t even want to comment on that type of stuff. I feel like when I comment on something, it makes it bigger. First of all, I really don’t see sh*t on the internet. People send me sh*t and I be wanting to comment, but then I feel like that’s just gonna make it even more… But they know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.”

Offset Didn't Intend To Diss Lil Baby

Check out Offset and Lil Baby's recent posts on Instagram below. They come after Offset made headlines in Paris for allegedly getting into a brawl with French rapper Gazo and his crew.