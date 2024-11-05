Offset Blasts "Disgusting" Fans Over Photoshopped Image Of Daughter

He's just as horrified as Cardi B.

Offset and Cardi B's daughter was the victim of a gruesome photoshop scandal on November 4. Social media users began sharing doctored images of the child having sex with Offset, which led Cardi B to go on a fiery rant. Understandably so. The rapper called fans out for their bizarre obsession and felt they had taken things too far. "That sh*t be pissing me the f*ck off," she explained. "All because y’all in y’all feelings because I f*cking tweeted my kids are smart." Hours later, Offset decided to say his peace.

The Migos rapper did not rant for as long as Cardi B, but he was similarly horrified. Offset made it clear that the people responsible for the photoshopped images were no fans of his. "You ppl are disgusting on here with my kids," he tweeted. "Inappropriate post wtf do you get from doing that God gone get you!!!" Some fans took to the replies to put the blame on Cardi B for talking about other people's children. A quick scroll underneath Offset's original tweet shows various screenshots in which the "WAP" rapper said "f*ck your kids" to an IG user during a heated exchange.

Offset Told Guilty Parties That God Would Get Them

Insulting statements are not the same as photoshopped images, admittedly. Cardi B and Offset's outrage over the images has also yielded sympathy from followers and parents. Offset has been vocal about how much his daughters mean to him, in particular. The Migos rapper told Good Morning America that he's easier on his daughters than his sons. "For my girls, I’m a softy," he noted. "For boys, I’m a disciplinarian, 'cause I know, like, boy, it's gonna be tough for you, no matter if you got money." Offset also featured his daughters on the cover to his 2019 album, Father of 4.