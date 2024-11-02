Cardi B Calls Donald Trump A "Hustler" During Kamala Harris Rally

She didn't mean it as a compliment.

Cardi B has politically outspoken for most of her career. While her politics rarely show in her music, the rapper has made a point of endorsing various Democratic politicians over the years. She kept this streak intact during the campaign rally on November 1. Cardi B took the stage in Milwaukee and made it crystal clear that she was endorsing Kamala Harris for president. The rapper not only praised Harris for what she represents, but she criticized Donald Trump for what he represents.

"Hustler" is a term that's been utilized positively in hip hop, but Cardi B made it clear that she was not in support of Donald Trump's hustle. In fact, she's diametrically opposed to everything the former president wants to do. "Donald Trump is a hustler," she asserted. "Who is trying to hustle women out of their rights and hustle Americans out of their money." The rapper also rattled off the things that Trump stands for, in her estimation. "He’s selling more than watches and sneakers," she said. "He’s selling bigotry, misogyny, division, chaos, and confusion."

Cardi B Also Dubbed Donald Trump A 'Bully'

Cardi B made it clear that she has been itching to speak against Trump for a long time. She said as much to the campaign rally audience. "I do not take lightly the call to show up," she assured. "The call to speak up, the call to deliver a message that has been on my heart for a hot minute now." In addition to labeling Trump a "hustler," Cardi B called the former president a "bully" who needed to be stood up to. She feels Kamala Harris is the right person for the job. She even likened herself to Harris, noting that both are often perceived as underdogs.