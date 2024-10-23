Cardi B Reveals She's Been In The Hospital Recovering From A "Medical Emergency"

2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi B
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Cardi B won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest.

Cardi B has revealed that she recently suffered a "medical emergency" that's left her recovering in the hospital for several days. In making the announcement in a statement on social media, on Wednesday, Cardi also admitted that she'll have to drop her performance at One MusicFest in Atlanta.

"I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I wont be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," she revealed. "It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang - thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love yall." In the caption of the post, she added: "Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon."

Cardi B Attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Cardi B attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Fans in the comments section of her post shared plenty of supportive messages. "Praying that God heals you from the crown of your head to the soles of your feet!" one user wrote. "May He restore you, and perform in you a complete and total healing. I pray that you use this time to get lots of rest, and relaxation as you recoup." Another fan commented: "You just had a baby go relax the concerts will be there. Get well love."

Cardi B Provides An Update On Her Health

Check out Cardi's full update on her health below. In other news, she's currently gearing up for the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, which she's claimed will be dropping at some point this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

