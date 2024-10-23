Cardi B Pleads With "Thirsty" Women To Take "Dirty Ass" Offset During Heated Rant

Cardi B says she's wishing the "worst" for Offset.

Cardi B says she's wishing the "worst" on her ex-husband, Offset, and hopes one of the women who are interested in him takes him off her hands. She went off in a rant on the Migos rapper during a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. In doing so, she labeled him a "narcissistic piece of s**t."

“Bro, I wish the worst on this man,” Cardi began. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b***hes be so thirsty to have him. Please take this man off my hands. This garbage bag is too heavy!” When one user told her to stop speaking ill about the father of her children, Cardi continued: “Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish him death. But I truly hate this dirty ass, narcissistic piece of s**t. And his family and his friends never check him. That’s why he’s always going to be a piece of s**t of a person.”

Cardi B & Offset Attend MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi's complaints come after she filed for divorce from Offset, earlier this year. A few months later, she gave birth to her third child with the rapper. She's spoken out against him on several occasions on social media in the time since. They originally began dating back in 2017.

Cardi B Goes Off On Offset