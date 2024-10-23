Cardi B Pleads With "Thirsty" Women To Take "Dirty Ass" Offset During Heated Rant

BYCole Blake76 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Cardi B says she's wishing the "worst" for Offset.

Cardi B says she's wishing the "worst" on her ex-husband, Offset, and hopes one of the women who are interested in him takes him off her hands. She went off in a rant on the Migos rapper during a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. In doing so, she labeled him a "narcissistic piece of s**t."

“Bro, I wish the worst on this man,” Cardi began. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these b***hes be so thirsty to have him. Please take this man off my hands. This garbage bag is too heavy!” When one user told her to stop speaking ill about the father of her children, Cardi continued: “Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish him death. But I truly hate this dirty ass, narcissistic piece of s**t. And his family and his friends never check him. That’s why he’s always going to be a piece of s**t of a person.”

Read More: Cardi B Proudly Makes Her Cheeks Clap In The Bathtub To "Point Me 2" Verse

Cardi B & Offset Attend MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi's complaints come after she filed for divorce from Offset, earlier this year. A few months later, she gave birth to her third child with the rapper. She's spoken out against him on several occasions on social media in the time since. They originally began dating back in 2017.

Cardi B Goes Off On Offset

Check out Cardi's latest posts about Offset below. They come as she continues to prepare for her long-awaited sophomore studio album. She's previously claimed the project will be dropping at some point in 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cardi B Spanks Her Own Booty On Twitter To Celebrate "Put It On Da Floor Again" Success

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...