YSL Mondo Claims Offset Was Furious With Him For Allegedly Messaging Cardi B

BYCole Blake171 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
The YSL co-founder claims Offset confronted him.

YSL Mondo says that Offset recently confronted him for messaging his ex, Cardi B, on social media. In a video recently posted online, the YSL co-founder claimed that Offset warned him to “stay off the internet," despite him arguing his comment to Cardi wasn’t disrespectful. He said he was simply trying to advise her not to let the Migos rapper “drag her through the mud.” He further suggested that Offset forbade him from talking to Cardi any further.

As caught by Baller Alert, the mother of one of Offset's children, Shya L’Amour, responded to Mondo's clip by accusing him of clout-chasing. “Somebody please get that man some attention, some clout, whatever it is that he’s seeking,” Shya said. It doesn't appear that either Offset or Cardi have addressed Mondo's video.

Read More: YSL Co-Founder Defends Gunna From Snitching Allegations

Offset & Cardi B Attend The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

The latest drama comes after Cardi remarked that she regrets dating Offset during a livestream on Wednesday night. As caught by USA Today, she shared at one point: "Nothing surprises me anymore. You've done it all, so I don't care. Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don't regret none of them. But I regret you. I don't regret my kids; you're a good daddy. You're all right." The topic of her ex arose while she was downplaying her interest in other women he's been rumored to be romantically interested in.

YSL Mondo Speaks On Offset & Cardi B

Check out YSL Mondo's full comments on the drama between himself and Offset on Instagram below, as caught by Live Bitez. Be on the lookout for further updates on YSL Mondo as well as Offset and Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne Allegedly Disrespecting Young Thug & Calls Out Gunna

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...