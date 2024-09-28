YSL Mondo Claims Offset Was Furious With Him For Allegedly Messaging Cardi B

The YSL co-founder claims Offset confronted him.

YSL Mondo says that Offset recently confronted him for messaging his ex, Cardi B, on social media. In a video recently posted online, the YSL co-founder claimed that Offset warned him to “stay off the internet," despite him arguing his comment to Cardi wasn’t disrespectful. He said he was simply trying to advise her not to let the Migos rapper “drag her through the mud.” He further suggested that Offset forbade him from talking to Cardi any further.

As caught by Baller Alert, the mother of one of Offset's children, Shya L’Amour, responded to Mondo's clip by accusing him of clout-chasing. “Somebody please get that man some attention, some clout, whatever it is that he’s seeking,” Shya said. It doesn't appear that either Offset or Cardi have addressed Mondo's video.

Offset & Cardi B Attend The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

The latest drama comes after Cardi remarked that she regrets dating Offset during a livestream on Wednesday night. As caught by USA Today, she shared at one point: "Nothing surprises me anymore. You've done it all, so I don't care. Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don't regret none of them. But I regret you. I don't regret my kids; you're a good daddy. You're all right." The topic of her ex arose while she was downplaying her interest in other women he's been rumored to be romantically interested in.

