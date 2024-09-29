Offset's BM, Shya L’Amour, Slams YSL Mondo For Clout Chasing With His Viral Claim About Cardi B

BYCole Blake276 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Offset attends the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
The mother of one of Offset's kids has come to his defense.

Shya L’Amour, who shares a child with Offset, came to the rapper's defense on social media, this week, after YSL Mondo claimed that the Migos rapper confronted him over allegedly messaging Cardi B. L’Amour labeled the YSL co-founder a clout chaser while discussing the story. “Somebody please get that man some attention, some clout, whatever it is that he’s seeking,” she said.

From there, L'Amour instructed Mondo to get a job and remarked: "Put a b***h up in a warehouse somewhere, do something other than talk about who’s sleeping with who." As caught by Baller Alert, she also reflected on her own personal history with Mondo and shot down his idea of being a "real one." She added: “You think you’re the catch? Boy, you’re delusional. Perks got you delusional."

Read More: YSL Mondo Claims Offset Was Furious With Him For Allegedly Messaging Cardi B

Cardi B & Offset Attend The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Offset and Cardi B attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In his initial video, Mondo claimed that Offset warned him to “stay off the internet" while suggesting that he was only trying to share some helpful advice with Cardi. He also said Offset demanded he refrain from talking to Cardi any further. Check out Shya L’Amour's full comments on YSL Mondo's claims about Offset and Cardi below, as caught by Live Bitez.

Shya L’Amour Fires Back At YSL Mondo

The drama comes after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, earlier this year. Reflecting on their relationship in a recent Instagram Live stream, she claimed that she regretted dating him, despite not regretting their children. "Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don't regret none of them. But I regret you. I don't regret my kids; you're a good daddy. You're all right," she said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Offset, Cardi B, and YSL Mondo on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: YSL Co-Founder Defends Gunna From Snitching Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...