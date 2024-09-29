Offset's BM, Shya L’Amour, Slams YSL Mondo For Clout Chasing With His Viral Claim About Cardi B

The mother of one of Offset's kids has come to his defense.

Shya L’Amour, who shares a child with Offset, came to the rapper's defense on social media, this week, after YSL Mondo claimed that the Migos rapper confronted him over allegedly messaging Cardi B. L’Amour labeled the YSL co-founder a clout chaser while discussing the story. “Somebody please get that man some attention, some clout, whatever it is that he’s seeking,” she said.

From there, L'Amour instructed Mondo to get a job and remarked: "Put a b***h up in a warehouse somewhere, do something other than talk about who’s sleeping with who." As caught by Baller Alert, she also reflected on her own personal history with Mondo and shot down his idea of being a "real one." She added: “You think you’re the catch? Boy, you’re delusional. Perks got you delusional."

Cardi B & Offset Attend The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Offset and Cardi B attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

In his initial video, Mondo claimed that Offset warned him to “stay off the internet" while suggesting that he was only trying to share some helpful advice with Cardi. He also said Offset demanded he refrain from talking to Cardi any further. Check out Shya L’Amour's full comments on YSL Mondo's claims about Offset and Cardi below, as caught by Live Bitez.

Shya L’Amour Fires Back At YSL Mondo