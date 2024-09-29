Offset's BM, Shya L’Amour, Slams YSL Mondo For Clout Chasing With His Viral Claim About Cardi B

Shya L’Amour, who shares a child with Offset, came to the rapper's defense on social media, this week, after YSL Mondo claimed that the Migos rapper confronted him over allegedly messaging Cardi B. L’Amour labeled the YSL co-founder a clout chaser while discussing the story. “Somebody please get that man some attention, some clout, whatever it is that he’s seeking,” she said.
From there, L'Amour instructed Mondo to get a job and remarked: "Put a b***h up in a warehouse somewhere, do something other than talk about who’s sleeping with who." As caught by Baller Alert, she also reflected on her own personal history with Mondo and shot down his idea of being a "real one." She added: “You think you’re the catch? Boy, you’re delusional. Perks got you delusional."
Cardi B & Offset Attend The Grammy Awards
In his initial video, Mondo claimed that Offset warned him to “stay off the internet" while suggesting that he was only trying to share some helpful advice with Cardi. He also said Offset demanded he refrain from talking to Cardi any further. Check out Shya L’Amour's full comments on YSL Mondo's claims about Offset and Cardi below, as caught by Live Bitez.
Shya L’Amour Fires Back At YSL Mondo
The drama comes after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, earlier this year. Reflecting on their relationship in a recent Instagram Live stream, she claimed that she regretted dating him, despite not regretting their children. "Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don't regret none of them. But I regret you. I don't regret my kids; you're a good daddy. You're all right," she said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Offset, Cardi B, and YSL Mondo on HotNewHipHop.
