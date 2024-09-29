Cardi B Throws Major Shade At Offset While Partying In Paris

Cardi B is over it.

Cardi B and Offset have been through plenty of ups and downs recently. Earlier this month, the former pair welcomed their third child together, just weeks after she filed for divorce. The two of them had been fairly quiet about the split until last week when she went off on him during a series of Instagram lives. She explained that she's moved on from their relationship, threatened to take him to court, and more. He fired back by accusing her of sleeping with someone else while pregnant with their youngest daughter.

Despite the explosive and public exchange, the "Enough" rapper recently popped out for Paris Fashion Week, attending shows for Vivienne Westwood, Mugler, Paco Rabanne, and more. Recently, she even hit the club for a night of fun. She took the opportunity to throw even more shade at her ex, however.

Cardi B Skips Offset's "MotorSport" Verse, Scowls Instead

In a clip, Cardi is seen turning up to "MotorSport," but conveniently skipping Offset's verse. She also appears to scowl, though it's unclear whether or not that was also a jab at the former Migos member. Either way, it's obvious that they're on far from good terms. During one of her aforementioned livestreams, for example, she even claims that she regrets getting into a relationship with him.

"Nothing surprises me anymore. You've done it all, so I don't care. Thank you for my kids, though. All three of them, I don't regret none of them. But I regret you. I don't regret my kids; you're a good daddy. You're all right," she said at the time. What do you think of Cardi B throwing shade at her ex Offset while partying in Paris? Can you blame her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.