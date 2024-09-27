Offset Insinuates Takeoff Warned Him About Cardi B Amid Fiery Feud

BYCaroline Fisher226 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Set It Off Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rapper Offset performs during Offset Set It Off Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Has Offset gone too far?

Yesterday, Cardi B and Offset found themselves in the middle of a heated social media spat, followed by the "Enough" rapper's fiery Instagram Live rant. During the rant, she claimed that she's moved on from her ex, and accused him of threatening to take what she's worked for because of it. He responded by accusing her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant with their child.

Their back and forth only got more explosive from there, with Cardi exposing his NSFW texts and more. Clearly, their feud reached a peak, and it's unclear whether or not they'll be able to make amends. Either way, it looks like Offset isn't done shading his ex on social media, based on one of his latest Tweets.

Read More: Cardi B Stuns At Mugler Paris Fashion Week Show After Explosive Offset Spat

Offset Claims "The Bros Told" Him In Shady Tweet

"Listen to your ppl take and the bros TOld me !!" he wrote earlier today. It appears as though he's trying to insinuate that his friends, including the late Takeoff, gave him some kind of warning about getting into a relationship with Cardi B. This is unconfirmed, and could certainly just be his attempt at dissing her. The cryptic message has prompted mixed reactions from social media users in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. While some can't blame him for being frustrated, others think he had it coming considering his own past. Most can agree, however, that mentioning Takeoff was a step too far.

"What did the bros say when u was cheating on ya wife???" one Instagram commenter wonders. "Don’t bring Takeoff into your mess sir," another writes. What do you think of Offset posting a cryptic Tweet after his heated online back-and-forth with Cardi B? Do you agree that he went too far by mentioning Takeoff? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Offset Responds To Cardi B's Promiscuity Claims With Sly Future Reference

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...