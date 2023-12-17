Offset's Sister Defends Him Amid Cardi B Cheating Rumors

Lately, Cardi B has been airing her drama with Offset on social media, sparking quite a bit of backlash for the father of her kids. Most recently, the "Bodak Yellow" MC got emotional during an Instagram Live. She accused the former Migo of "doing [her] dirty" and not giving her the thanks she deserves for supporting him throughout their relationship.

Seeing their favorite female rapper driven to tears by relationship issues prompted fans to head to Offset's various pages to bombard him with hateful comments. Some Cardi stans have even tried to spite the "Don't You Lie" performer with jokes about Takeoff's death amid the debacle, which he's made clear he doesn't appreciate.

Offset's Sister Thinks He Should Celebrate In Peace

The situation only ramped up when Offset turned 32 last week, sharing a carefree IG post in honor of the occasion. Moreover, he was spotted celebrating his birthday surrounded by various women in Miami, with Cardi nowhere to be found. His unbothered demeanor rubbed a lot of her supporters the wrong way, and they've fired back as a result. Countless social media users have accused him of cheating, bashed him for partying while Cardi's going through it, and more. His sister has now come to his defense, however, claiming that he deserves to celebrate in peace.

"Damn my boy can't ever enjoy his birthday or Christmas seems like," she Tweeted recently. "Yall gone stop narrating my brother out to be a bad guy." Unfortunately, her response to the drama has only generated more hate, as users are pushing her to hold Offset "accountable" for his alleged wrongdoings. What do you think of the backlash Offset is receiving amid his drama with Cardi B? Do you think it's warranted, or are fans crossing the line? What about his sister sticking up for him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

