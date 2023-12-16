Offset Shares Unfazed Birthday Pic Post: "Blessed To See Another Year"

Offset turned 32 on Thursday (December 14) and shared on the IG feed a birthday snapshot. In a move that seems to exude an air of nonchalance amidst his ongoing divorce/breakup saga with Cardi B, Offset shared a photo of himself accompanied by a caption that simply read, "Blessed to see another year." While many expected a more somber or reflective tone from the rapper, the seemingly carefree caption has sparked a storm of commentary, particularly fans scrutinizing Offset's alleged infidelity. The comments section turned into a battleground, with some users slamming the rapper for his actions.

"Pray ya daughter doesn’t have to pay for your sins & never endures what you put your wife through smh," one comment read, reflecting the sentiments of those disapproving of Offset's reported cheating. Another commenter looked down upon the act of cheating, deeming it "LAME and out of style," and expressed sympathy for Cardi B, wishing her healing light and a "TRUE KING."

Read More: Did Cardi B & Offset Split? Partners In Rhyme Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Offset Shares Birthday Pic

Offset, however, didn't let the divorce drama cast a shadow over his birthday celebrations. Instead, he opted for a night to remember in the vibrant city of Miami, surrounded by a star-studded entourage that included Southside, Diddy's son Justin Combs, and Ari Fletcher. He was also surrounded by plenty of women, as HotNewHipHop previously reported.

According to TMZ, the birthday bash kicked off at Coco Miami in the Design District, where the revelry continued until the wee hours of 3 AM. Not one to call it a night early, Offset and his crew then shifted the party to South Beach's Playa, extending the festivities until approximately 5 AM. The rapper's decision to revel in the birthday festivities despite the publicized separation from Cardi B raised eyebrows. Fans had recently learned from Cardi herself that their relationship had been on and off for a while, making the divorce announcement a shock for many. Offset's 32nd birthday celebration, coupled with his choice to keep things low-key amid the divorce drama, leaves fans speculating about his mindset. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest developments in the Offset-Cardi B saga.

Read More: Cardi B Flaunts Her Unedited Curves, Says She Is Ready To Focus On Herself And Drop "Dead Weight" Amid Offset Break-Up Rumors