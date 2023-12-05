Did Cardi B & Offset Split? Partners In Rhyme Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Cardi B and Offset's marriage hasn't always been perfect – in fact, it was only a few years ago that the rap diva found herself filing for divorce from her husband. At the time, the "Walk It Talk It" artist's infidelity was causing serious issues between them, though in an interview with Jason Lee earlier this year, Cardi made it sound as though she and Set have come incredibly far in resolving their issues. Virtually every outing we've seen them at together lately has looked full of positivity, but as 2023 comes to a close, the New Yorker once again has us worried about the state of her marriage.

On Monday (December 4), the mother of two's Instagram Story lit up with a message pouring out some emotional feelings. "You know when you just outgrow relationships?" Cardi asked her followers. "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings. I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST," she added, causing some to speculate that confessions about Offset's unsavoury behaviour could be coming soon.

Read More: Cardi B Reflects On "Outgrowing" Relationships: "I Gotta Put Myself First"

Cardi B and Offset Worry Fans with Recent Social Media Activity

Later in the evening, various blogs took note of the fact that the "Clout" collaborators are no longer following one another on Instagram. We've seen them pull similar stunts in the past, seemingly to draw more attention to their music, but this time around, the Bardi Gang genuinely can't tell if their favourite rap diva is in emotional turmoil, or just playing on their emotions. The only thing sure to bring us answers is time, and we'll update you on the latest as it comes.

Even if trouble is afoot for Cardi B and Offset, that doesn't mean all is negative in the world of celebrity romance. Today, music lovers were shocked to find out that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together after recently reconciling their decades-old relationship. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Is Ashanti Pregnant? Nelly Belly Rubbing Video Has Social Media Speculating

[Via]