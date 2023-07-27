Cardi B’s Chrome Hearts-Covered Curves Stun On Social Media, Rap Diva Cries Over Haters

Cardi B has always carried herself with the confidence of the baddest woman in the room, but as her status has elevated in the music industry, so has her appearance. Now, the mother of two has access to designer clothing like never before, and has been granted the opportunity to sit front row at various Fashion Week events across the globe. During the most recent runway season, she and Offset supported the embattled Balenciaga brand. Interestingly, that’s also when his social media lit up with accusations of Cardi cheating on her “Clout” collaborator.

They’ve dealt with their share of infidelity in the past, however, recent years have seen the recording artists more stable than ever before. In fact, Offset recently spoiled his wife with some unreleased Chrome Hearts, which she proudly modelled for us via Instagram. “New chrome you don’t got it at home. Thanks babe 💙🖤,” the 30-year-old wrote in her caption. While she was certainly happy to flaunt her latest fashion flex, it seems Cardi’s smile didn’t last long.

Chrome Hearts Cardi

On Twitter later the same day, the Hustlers actress confessed that the fan hate has been getting to her lately, causing her to cry. “I was sooo happy today, now I’m in literal tears,” Cardi vented. “This is why I stay far far away from y’all and everybody.” Rather than express sympathy, some trolls continued to point out that the “Lick” artists pulled a stunt to promote their new single with the cheating accusations.

“It wasn’t no STUNT. Tasha K made some ish up and y’all was laughing about it and happy as hell about it,’ the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker clapped back. “Now that we putting it in the music [it’s] a stunt. Naaa baby be mad at the one who started trolling with it.”

Social Media Drama Leaves New Yorker in Her Feelings

Keep scrolling to read Cardi B's full explanation for the drama she and Offset orchestrated online earlier this summer.

