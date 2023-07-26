Offset Announces New Cardi B Collab Coming Soon

Offset is coming fresh off some standout appearances on Metro Boomin’s recent Spider-Man soundtrack. He appears on one of the biggest tracks from the album “Annihilate” with Lil Wayne and Swae Lee. He also shows up on one of the fan-favorite cuts “Danger” alongside JID. Now he’s announced a new song and it’s one that more than just Offset fans will want to pay attention to. The track is called “Jealousy” and features Cardi B alongside the former Migos rapper. Fans won’t have to wait very long to hear it either, as the track drops this Friday. The song was announced on Instagram earlier today with a pretty simple caption. “Let’s talk about some music! Jealousy out this Friday! Link in bio!” The single features a hilarious cover where Cardi takes center stage already looking over it all.

All the way back in January Offset dropped his first new music of the year. He released the track “2 LIVE” alongside producer Hit-Boy, who is having quite a prolific year himself. Later in the year, he appeared alongside DB Bantino on the R-Mean song “TBS.” While Cardi B hasn’t released a ton of material either, she’s made her moments count. Earlier this year she teamed up with Latto for a remix called “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The track immediately became a top 10 hit and has lingered in the top 50 for months. She also joined up-and-coming rap star FendiDa Rapper on her new song “Point Me 2.”

Offset And Cardi B Collab Coming Soon

Over the weekend Offset performed at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. As a part of his set he brought out Cardi B as a special guest. Just a few days later he began teasing that he had a new song coming soon. While fans didn’t immediately put two and two together now it’s officially confirmed that Cardi will be on the new song.

