Mean (Armin Hariri) was born in LA, but raised in Amsterdam. Known for his explosive freestyles on shows like Sway In The Morning, MTV Rapfix, and the legendary Wake Up Show as well as his collaborations with artists like The Game, Joe Budden, Too Short, Kxng Crooked and King Los this American-Armenian emcee is taking no prisoners while leaving his mark in the hip hop game.

Raised by a single mother after his father succombed to an ill-timed death, Hip Hop became his father figure and at 18 he chose to use school as a means for him to move back to LA and pursue his musical career. He went on to not only graduate from college but became a role model in his community when he started the #OpenWounds1915 movement which helps raise awareness about humanitarian injustices in the world.



From rocking the legendary House of Blues Sunset Strip in LA to performing for thousands on Time's Square in NYC, R-Mean never ceases to impress. With a flow reminiscent of Nas & Eminem, a distinctive background, and raw passion and honesty in his music, R-Mean has built loyal following that never fails to show how much his music touches their lives.

2015 was a stellar year for R-Mean, he independently released his most ambitious project to date, 7 Deadly Sins the LP which sold over $54K in pre-orders, including merchandise. The Open Wounds 1915 movement also helped boost his worldwide image with over 25k units of merchandise sold. R-Mean ended the year with RhymeFest LA where he shared the stage with Raekwon and Immortal Technique and the Blazers Cup with the Game, Kid Ink, B Real and Ty Dolla $ign.

Look out for the several projects he has lined up for 2016 the first of which will be the King Kong EP due to drop on valentine's day.