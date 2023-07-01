Cardi B Joins Offset During Rolling Loud Miami Performance

Offset brought out Cardi B during his Rolling Loud performance in Miami on Sunday night. The Migos rapper welcomed his wife to the stage to perform their collaborative hit, “Motorsport,” among other songs.

Fans on social media were stoked to see the appearance. When Rolling Loud posted the clip on Twitter, plenty of users shared fire emojis and other praise for the rapper. Some, on the other hand, trolled her by bringing up Nicki Minaj.

Offset & Cardi B At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 05: Cardi B and Offset attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The Rolling Loud performance comes after a recent rift in Cardi B and Offset’s relationship. Offset accused Cardi of cheating on social media, last month, which she vehemently denied. Responding to the accusation, she shared a video of herself listening to Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated.”

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” she began. “Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!” She added: “Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n***a. I think sometimes motherfuckers forget I’m Cardi B,” she said. “If I was giving this pussy to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody. Can’t fuck no regular degular shmegular ’cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t fuck nobody in the industry ’cause they gonna tell too.”

Cardi B Joins Offset On Stage

It’s not the first time either of the two have joined each other on stage. During Cardi’s performance at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in 2017, Offset surprised her with a proposal on stage. He also later surprised her during a Rolling Loud set in 2018 to make amends during a rift in their relationship. Check out Cardi’s latest Rolling Loud appearance above.

