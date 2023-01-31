They’re in a much better place these days, but there was a time when Offset and Cardi B’s marriage was on the rocks. The “Up” rapper even filed for divorce and was ready to leave her husband; however, Offset wasn’t ready to call it quits. In 2018, Cardi was in the middle of performing her Rolling Loud set when the Migos rapper interrupted with a surprise appearance.

He made his way to the stage with huge rose-filled signs that spelled, “Take Me Back Cardi.” It was the beginning of their reconciliation, but for 92.3 The Real’s J. Cruz, it was a disastrous occasion.

J Cruz stars on The Cruz Show featured on the iconic Los Angeles radio station. He shared his story on-air: apparently, Cruz was all set to get married on stage. That is until Offset made his huge display, thwarting everyone’s plans.

“Since I can’t tell Cardi, I’ll tell you,” he expressed to GloRilla during an interview. “So, I was supposed to get married on stage at the show. Rolling Loud. And that’s where her and Set were going through it, and Offset surprised her on stage, with like, a stage full of roses.”

“So, I was supposed to get married on stage, and since that happened, I was not allowed to do it,” Cruz also said. “I was bumped and I had my whole family there. My wife in her dress, I flew in family members. Mother, father, my mother-in-law, my father-in-law, my sister, my siblings were all there for this big moment.”

“And it was bumped because Offset decided to surprise Cardi with roses.“

When someone asked how exactly the public wedding was axed, Cruz joked, “Because I’m not Offset.”

Cruz admitted that it was an embarrassing fiasco and was able to laugh at needing therapy afterward. Check out J Cruz sharing his story and Offset’s Rolling Loud moment with Cardi above.