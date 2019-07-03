92.3 the real
- MusicRadio DJ Jokes That Offset Surprising Cardi B On Stage Ruined His WeddingIn 2018, J Cruz of 92.3 The Real was set to get married at Rolling Loud. Offset interrupted Cardi's set & asked her to take him back, curbing plans.By Erika Marie
- MusicNe-Yo Weighs In On Recent "Verzuz": Omarion Is A Performer, Mario Is A Singer"Omarion got to use his whole body to get the same response that Mario can get with just his voice," said Ne-Yo.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBlueface Won't Vote In 2020 Election: "I Ain't In That Stage Of My Life Yet"When asked if he planned on voting, Blueface answered, "Hell nah."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsSnoop Dogg Has Never Voted, Didn't Think He Could Because Of Criminal RecordSnoop Dogg shared that 2020 would "definitely" be the first time he cast his vote after being "brainwashed" into thinking he couldn't.By Erika Marie
- MusicRuss Recalls Meeting Kanye West For The First Time: "I Just Praised Him"One of his idols.By Erika Marie
- Beef50 Cent Can't Name Anything About Rick Ross's Career That He RespectsFif isn't getting over Ross's correctional officer past.By Erika Marie
- SportsLonzo Ball Found Out About Being Traded From The Lakers To The Pelicans On TwitterIt didn't come as a surprise.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJamie Foxx Denies Dating Singer: "I Don't Date My Daughter's [Age] Range"Shutting down the rumors.By Erika Marie
- MusicYBN Cordae Discusses Perils Of Social Media & Blue Check Self-ValidationThe "likes" and "hearts" are a helluva drug.By Erika Marie
- MusicE-40 Doesn't Mind If He's Not Included In The 'Greatest Rappers' ConversationsHe recognizes he's not for everybody.By Erika Marie