the cruz show
- MusicRadio DJ Jokes That Offset Surprising Cardi B On Stage Ruined His WeddingIn 2018, J Cruz of 92.3 The Real was set to get married at Rolling Loud. Offset interrupted Cardi's set & asked her to take him back, curbing plans.By Erika Marie
- MusicNe-Yo Weighs In On Recent "Verzuz": Omarion Is A Performer, Mario Is A Singer"Omarion got to use his whole body to get the same response that Mario can get with just his voice," said Ne-Yo.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsSaweetie Details Relationship Goals: "I Want Someone To Mentally Stimulate Me"When asked what she's learned after being in a high-profile relationship with Quavo, Saweetie talks about connecting with her higher self.By Erika Marie
- MusicNe-Yo Thinks If Women Don't Like Misogynistic Music They Should "Stop Dancing To The Records"His comments garnered mixed reactions, but many people seemed to agree with him.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Disagrees With People Who Say Post Malone Isn't Hip HopHe doesn't believe the genre can be boxed in.By Erika Marie
- MusicNick Cannon Snags Job As Morning Radio Host On L.A.'s Power 106L.A. residents can tune in to hear him from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.By Erika Marie
- MusicJim Jones Says 6ix9ine's "History Is Erased" & "His Name Is Non-Mentionable"Jones made it clear that 6ix9ine is out.By Erika Marie
- MusicRich The Kid Accidentally Reveals Gender Of His & Tori Brixx ChildRich The Kid let it slip.By Aron A.
- MusicBoogie Spits Fire Over Eminem's "The Way I Am" & MoreBoogie pulls up to a bunch of LA radio shows ready to spit BARS.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Confirms That Migos Will Feature On Kanye West's "Yandhi"Quavo was candid on Power 106 in Los Angeles.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMo'nique On Katt Williams & Kevin Hart Feud & "Geniuses" Nick Minaj & Cardi BThe source of rivalries in Black entertainment.By Zaynab
- MusicAdam22 Responds To Russ Sending Goons Out For HimThe interviewer becomes the interviewee.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLaVar Ball Is Cool With Male Cheerleader In Pro Sports: "They Better Than The Girls"LaVar the progressive Dad.By Devin Ch
- MusicPlayboi Carti Reveals He Recorded Five Songs With Frank Ocean Last MonthCash Carti got heat with Frank Ocean in the cut.By Aron A.
- MusicIggy Azalea Calls Missy Elliott Her "Absolute Hero Of Life"Missy Elliott is one of two people Iggy Azalea will lose her cool over. By Chantilly Post