Ice Cube Condemned L.A.'s ICE Raids In New Radio Interview

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Ice Cube speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Since the late 80s, Ice Cube’s music has always preached progression in the Black community with harsh reality raps.

Ice Cube criticized federal immigration authorities this week. He accused them of employing aggressive during recent Los Angeles raids.

In an interview on REAL 92.3 LA’s “The Cruz Show,” the entertainer condemned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for what he described as heavy-handed operations that have targeted schools.

“To see people disrespected like that, and the federal government being too heavy-handed, going to churches and weddings and grabbing people out of schools—it’s like, ‘Come on, man, y’all just overdoing it,’” Cube said.

His remarks followed reports that Border Patrol agents, in what one official allegedly referred to as “Operation Trojan Horse.” It jumped from a rented truck and detained several people outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles. The incident sparked swift criticism from civil rights advocates and local leaders.

Ice Cube Against ICE Raids

Cube said the actions have left many residents feeling unsafe in public spaces. “Nobody’s safe,” he said. “They don’t care who they grab. They want to traumatize people, too.”

The N.W.A. co-founder described the emotional toll on Los Angeles’ Latino community, noting that spaces once seen as refuges now carry fear. “I can’t wait ’til this period is over,” he added. “It’s crazy to see people dragged out of their spots of refuge.”

Public tension over immigration enforcement has been rising since June, when protests erupted against former President Donald Trump’s mass deportation push. The administration deployed the National Guard to assist ICE, intensifying operations citywide.

Cube joins a growing roster of artists voicing opposition to the crackdown, including Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Kehlani. ICE has increased its presence in Southern California in recent months, conducting arrests outside schools, workplaces and religious services.

Community advocates accuse the agency of using intimidation to spread fear among immigrants, regardless of legal status. Ice Cube's comments follow the rap legend helping congress create a proposal.

