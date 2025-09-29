Ice Cube Breaks Silence On Mysterious Portland Bus Fire

Ice Cube is currently making his way around North America on his "Truth To Power" tour, and recently, he ran into some unexpected trouble on the road. During his stop in Portland last week, one of his crew's buses caught fire. Fortunately, nobody was injured. At the time of writing, it still remains unclear exactly how the fire started. The rapper, however, appears to believe that it could have allegedly been intentional.

“I’m not taking this incident as a personal attack,” he explained to KGW in a statement following the fire. “A coward like that would burn anybody’s property that was out there at the time.”

The incident is currently being investigated, with officials combing through security footage in hopes of discovering any new information related to the fire. Amid speculation and rumors surrounding the incident, Ice Cube also took to X over the weekend to clear a few things up.

Ice Cube Bus Fire

Apr 12, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; BIG3 co-CEO and rapper Ice Cube during the BIG3 League draft at at the Fox Sports Studio. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Wasn’t my bus," he began. "It was a crew bus. Parked in front of the hotel. Everybody was upstairs sleeping. Nobody hurt. No equipment damaged. A coward set fire to the bus. My bus was actually in Oakland getting serviced."

Rumors that the bus was mistaken for a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) bus have also been floating around in recent days. This remains unconfirmed. Ice Cube spoke out against the Los Angeles ICE raids back in August, however. At the time, he accused authorities of being far too aggressive with people.