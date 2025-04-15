Ice Cube Announces First Tour In 10 Years Following Release Of "Man Down" Album

BY Zachary Horvath 481 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 01: Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage during night 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Ice Cube is hitting the road domestically for the first time in a long time and it's to accompany his 2024 album release.

Ice Cube is going to be hitting the roads of North America starting in the backend of summer and into early fall for a headlining tour. This is a big deal for the West Coast hip-hop and culture icon as it's his first domestic trek of this caliber in a decade per Consequence. He's calling it the Truth To Power: 4 Decades Of Attitude" tour and he explained in statement why he went with that title. "Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration. The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings," he said.

"It’s gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before." Ice Cube is going to hitting major markets such as Vancouver, Austin, Denver, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Cleveland, and more. There are going to be 22 shows in total from September 4 through October 9. Brooklyn is getting Cube first while Toronto will be his last stop. As for tickets, there's going to be an artist's pre-sale special on April 16 at 10 a.m. local time. If you use code TRUTHTOPOWER you will be able to secure early admission.

Read More: Syleena Johnson Talks New Christmas Movie Soundtracks, Loving FOX Soul, & Fighting For Your Dreams

Ice Cube Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Additionally, there will be the usual regular on-sale tickets which are going to be on Ticketmaster on the 18 at 10 a.m. local time as well. This tour follows up on Ice Cube's most recent album Man Down which he put out on November 22, 2024. It featured the lead single "It's My Ego" and its equally catchy remixes. Songs from that project will certainly be played, but with this being a celebration of his 40-year career, it will be a sprawling tour with songs from every decade.

This exciting announcement follows up on a series of accomplishments/developments as well. Cube recently earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his entertainment influence. The ceremony for was just moments ago today, April 15 at the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt on Hollywood Boulevard. He said he had a major announcement to make while he was there, and this tour may have been it. However, there's also the possibility that we could hear more about the next Friday film later today. Stay tuned!

Read More: Rome Flynn Talks "Fantasy Football," R&B Pursuits, & Rising Above Misconceptions

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.2K
Ice Cube Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Hip Hop News Music Ice Cube Will Make "Major Announcement" During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony 1250
Once Upon A Time In LA Music Festival Music Ice Cube Announces New Album, "Man Down" 640
ice cube Politics Why Are People Mad At Ice Cube? 2.2K