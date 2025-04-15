Ice Cube Announces First Tour In 10 Years Following Release Of "Man Down" Album

Ice Cube is going to be hitting the roads of North America starting in the backend of summer and into early fall for a headlining tour. This is a big deal for the West Coast hip-hop and culture icon as it's his first domestic trek of this caliber in a decade per Consequence. He's calling it the Truth To Power: 4 Decades Of Attitude" tour and he explained in statement why he went with that title. "Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration. The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings," he said.

"It’s gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before." Ice Cube is going to hitting major markets such as Vancouver, Austin, Denver, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Cleveland, and more. There are going to be 22 shows in total from September 4 through October 9. Brooklyn is getting Cube first while Toronto will be his last stop. As for tickets, there's going to be an artist's pre-sale special on April 16 at 10 a.m. local time. If you use code TRUTHTOPOWER you will be able to secure early admission.

Additionally, there will be the usual regular on-sale tickets which are going to be on Ticketmaster on the 18 at 10 a.m. local time as well. This tour follows up on Ice Cube's most recent album Man Down which he put out on November 22, 2024. It featured the lead single "It's My Ego" and its equally catchy remixes. Songs from that project will certainly be played, but with this being a celebration of his 40-year career, it will be a sprawling tour with songs from every decade.