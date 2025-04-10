Ice Cube Will Make "Major Announcement" During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ice Cube performs before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Given Ice Cube's iconic films and his indelible hip-hop influence, a Walk Of Fame Star makes perfect se– Wait, doesn't he have one already?

Ice Cube seems to have finally gotten the green light for a new Friday movie, and what better way to celebrate than his immortalization on a sidewalk? According to a new press release, he will receive his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star at a ceremony on Tuesday (April 15) at the TCL Chinese Theatre Forecourt in Los Angeles. What's more is the West Coast legend will reportedly make a "major announcement" during this event, per the press statement. We don't know what all that's about... Maybe the new Friday movie? But it's great to hear he will join Queen Latifah, Ice-T, and many more hip-hop icons in this honor.

"We are making another Friday," New Line's president and CEO, Richard Brener, recently confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. "We just closed a deal with Ice Cube to write and star. It’s going to be called Last Friday." Elsewhere, we'll see if any famous friends pop out to celebrate this new accolade for the N.W.A. member. But there's one big thing we have to clarify: Ice Cube already got a star. It seems like this is solely for his film/TV work... Wasn't one enough?

Ice Cube New Album

Just kidding; Cube deserves three. Anyways, we'll see if somebody clears up this haziness officially. In the meantime, Ice Cube also celebrated his beloved L.A. Dodgers recently, delivering them their World Series trophy last month. It seems like in pretty much every single area, he has a lot to be thankful for and a lot to do for the near future. This Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star ceremony will probably hold a big official update for the Friday film, or something else we can't even predict at this point.

But if you thought Ice Cube only stuck to his non-musical endeavors over the past few years, think again. Man Down released last November to the delight of longtime fans, and its drop amid a great moment of visibility for the West Coast was a pretty cool full-circle moment to witness for new and old fans alike. We'll see what this Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star ceremony is all about, especially if it's his second spot on the sidewalk.

