Ice Cube Explains Dr. Dre Absence From N.W.A. Grammy Acceptance

Dr. Dre was a notable omission from the group of N.W.A. members who were present in LA on Saturday to receive a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys. However Ice Cube explained the icon's absence. "My man, Dr. Dre, is not here. He wanted to make sure I let you know he's not hating. He a billionaire. He got sh-t to do," Cube told the assembled audience. Cube went on to praise Dre for his "brilliance, talent, and leadership".

Elsewhere, Cube also spoke on the surreal nature of receiving a Grammy for his musical work. "We knew when we started to do music in 1985, '86, '87 that a Grammy was not in the cards for us, with the type of music we was doing. We actually didn't think we would ever even get on the radio. We was cool with that," Cube said.

Ice Cube Speaks On Receiving Hall Of Fame Impact Award

However, a lifetime achievement Grammy is just the latest award that Ice Cube has earned in recent weeks. In January, Cube received the inaugural Community Impact Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame. “This is big time! I’ve had passion for music, and in movies and sports. I’ve ended up in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — not reaching for that, but just having the passion at the right time. I got a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood just [from] having passion to do good work. And then in sports this is another milestone that’s just off the chart. Because no way, shape or form did I ever think I would be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — for any reason," Cube told HipHopDX.

Furthermore, Cube revealed that he in no way expected the award when it was revealed in November 2023. “It was a total surprise. Of course, we felt like our position when it comes to the NBA has been publicized, and so we didn’t think we had the shot to ever be involved with the Basketball Hall of Fame. But what they explained to us was that they’re not the NBA Hall of Fame, they’re Basketball Hall of Fame. They honor high school, college, pros, and they see the BIG3 as a great asset to the game. And so you just never think about it, and here we are," the rapper added.

