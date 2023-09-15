Ice Cube Trolls Elon Musk With Meme About Ruining Twitter

Ice Cube has responded to Elon Musk's attempt to troll him. The X, formerly Twitter, owner had posted one of his infamously unfunny memes. The image read "Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?" accompanied by pictures of Ice Cube and a glass of water. As usual, it's likely that Musk found the image online and decided to post it on the site he owns. However, Ice Cube didn't find the post very funny (and arguably, neither did anyone else).

Taking to his own account, Cube quote tweeted Elon's meme with one of his own. "Remember Twitter? This it now, feel stupid yet?" read the meme, accompanied by images of by pictures of the old Twitter logo and a literal dumpster fire. Firstly, Cube's meme is infinitely funnier than Elon's. Secondly, you know it struck a nerve given the number of X Blue users in the comments trying to "own" Cube in return.

Elon Shares Intimate Photo Of Amber Heard

However, being owned by Ice Cube isn't the only thing that has Elon in the public sphere of discussion recently. Earlier this week, Musk shared an image of Amber Heard dressed as Mercy from the popular video game Overwatch. The photo serves as confirmation of a claim that Musk made in his recently released biography. In the biography, Musk claimed that Heard worked to cosplay the character after he said she looked like her. “So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him,” the excerpt in question reads. Musk and Heard dated on-and-off for about a year after her divorce from Johnny Depp.

“She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as people began to ask him if the rumor was true. That led Musk to also share a personal photo of Heard in the costume. Given the distinct lack of layers under the cosplay and the garter belts that can be seen in the image, it's likely that this was something for the bedroom more than anything else. Heard's representatives did not immediately respond to requests from several outlets for comments.

