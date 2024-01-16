Ice Cube Flexes His Basketball Hall Of Fame Award

There are not many rappers that have a legacy as big as Ice Cube. The 54-year-old legend has made contributions to several industries outside of music. You can find him in movies, commercials, and within the expansive circles of basketball. Cube did an incredible thing by creating the BIG 3 league which features NBA stars of the past who still have a passion for playing in an organized fashion. Because of this, the California MC received an award from the NBA and its storied Hall Of Fame.

According to HipHopDX, this award was in the works for a couple of months. Now, Cube was finally rewarded for his "extraordinary contributions to the world of basketball [and] his unparalleled passion for the game." Ice Cube posted to Instagram to acknowledge this pivotal moment. "Had a remarkable time at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame today. So honored to see the trophy and exhibit for The Ice Cube Impact Award."

Read More: YNW Melly Retrial Start Date Revealed, Judge Wants "Urgency"

Ice Cube's Legend Grows Larger

He continued, "Can’t wait to reward people in the future who positively impact us through the game of basketball. Thank you⁦‪ @hoophall." Furthermore, the President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, John L. Doleva, thanked Cube for everything. "Ice Cube’s unquestionable passion for the game and his desire to see it utilized as a catalyst for positive impact on communities is unwavering. His sphere of influence in both the entertainment industry and in the professional sports arena brings remarkable authenticity and value to this award."

What are your thoughts on the Ice Cube Impact Award? Does this do anything for the rapper's legacy? Who could you see winning this award in the future and why? Where do you rank Ice Cube all time? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ice Cube and the NBA. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music and sports world.

Read More: Rick Ross' Alleged Child With Cierra Nichole Gets Posted By His New GF Cristina Mackey, Nichole Immediately Claps Back

[Via]