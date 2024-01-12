Wizards Cut Player Accused Of Shoplifting

The Washington Wizards have cut Ryan Rollins, a second-year player recently accused of shoplifting. The 21-year-old was charged with seven counts of petty larceny for items worth less than $1,000. The Wizards waived Rollins on Monday, before the charges were announced. Rollins, who played college ball at Toledo, was a second-round draft pick by the Warriors in 2022. However, he was part of the trade to the Wizards that brought Jordan Poole to the team.

“We just recently learned of the charges against Ryan. We cannot comment on that matter, or the basis for our roster decisions.” Winger added: “We do take our role very seriously as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans and a team our community can be proud of. These are expectations, not aspirations. We’re eager to move forward with our team as constituted and pursue excellence on and off the court," Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger told The Athletic.

Read More: Donovan Mitchell Wants To Play With LeBron James At The Olympics

Ice Cube Addresses Impact Award

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: Ryan Rollins #9 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Boston Celtics at Capital One Arena on October 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ice Cube recently spoke to HipHopDX about the community impact award he is due to receive from the Basketball Hall of Fame next week. Ice Cube has spoken on the basketball Hall of Fame "impact" award that he is due to receive on January 15. “This is big time! I’ve had passion for music, and in movies and sports. I’ve ended up in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — not reaching for that, but just having the passion at the right time. I got a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood just [from] having passion to do good work. And then in sports this is another milestone that’s just off the chart. Because no way, shape or form did I ever think I would be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — for any reason," Cube told HipHopDX.

Furthermore, Cube revealed that he in no way expected the award when it was revealed in November 2023. “It was a total surprise. Of course, we felt like our position when it comes to the NBA has been publicized, and so we didn’t think we had the shot to ever be involved with the Basketball Hall of Fame. But what they explained to us was that they’re not the NBA Hall of Fame, they’re Basketball Hall of Fame. They honor high school, college, pros, and they see the BIG3 as a great asset to the game. And so you just never think about it, and here we are," the rapper added.

Read More: Ja Morant Provides Recovery Update

[via]