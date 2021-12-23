wizards
- SportsJordan Poole Contract Labeled "One Of The Worst In the NBA Right Now"The Wizards owe Poole $128M over the next four years.By Ben Mock
- SportsJordan Poole Booed For 0-Point GamePoole's Wizards tenure continues to make fans irate.By Ben Mock
- SportsWizards Cut Player Accused Of ShopliftingRyan Rollins was waived by the Wizards on Monday.By Ben Mock
- SportsKevin Garnett Blasts Jordan Poole, Says He "Does Not Belong In The League"Garnett is clearly not a fun of Poole's antic-filled season.By Ben Mock
- SportsKyle Kuzma Reveals How Lakers Trade Changed HimKyle Kuzma is on another level this year.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Wizards" Coming In 2023: Best Look YetThe Air Jordan 3 is coming in a classic Wizards PE.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Wizards" Rumored Release Date RevealedThis Air Jordan 3 pays homage to MJ's time in Washington.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersMichael Jordan's Air Jordan 3 PE Could Be Coming Out SoonThis Air Jordan 3 is going to have some fans nostalgic.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBradley Beal Opts Out Of Deal With The WizardsBradley Beal is about to get paid.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSixers Almost Made This Trade For Bradley BealBradley Beal was on the Sixers' radar.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBradley Beal & The Wizards Get Horrible NewsThis season is about to get a lot harder for the Wizards.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWizards Coach Lunges At Fan During Loss To The Miami HeatThings got tense in DC last night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGilbert Arenas Hits Kwame Brown With More Disrespect Amid FeudGilbert Arenas and Kwame Brown won't be friends anytime soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyle Kuzma Reveals His New Mentality With The WizardsKyle Kuzma has been enjoying his time in DC.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBradley Beal Speaks On Why He Finally Got The COVID-19 VaccineBradley Beal had to make a tough choice.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBradley Beal Hit With COVID-19 Protocols Amid League-Wide OutbreakBradley Beal will be out against the Knicks.By Alexander Cole