Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have gotten a lot of amazing colorways and retros over the last few years. This is the first Jordan silhouette crafted by Tinker Hatfield, and it remains one of his best. In fact, if you were to ask some sneakerheads, they would say this is the best Jordan ever made.

Additionally, this is the first Jumpman shoe that used an elephant print and a visible Nike Air unit. This was a huge milestone for sneaker culture. Consequently, it is a shoe that ultimately kept Michael Jordan with Nike. He wanted to leave, but Hatfield’s genius kept him where he was.

Air Jordan 3 “Wizards”

Heading into 2023, there are going to be plenty of other great Air Jordan 3 offerings. For instance, fans have been seeing teasers for the “Wizards” PE. This is a shoe worn by MJ in the early 2000s, however, it never made it to the market. Now, it looks like that is going to change.

In the new on-foot photos from @yankeekicks, you can see just how hard this shoe goes. Firstly, we have a white leather upper as the base. Secondly, the highlights on the midsole and around the laces are blue. Lastly, we have a grey elephant print and a gold Jumpman logo. It’s a dope look that harkens back to those vintage Wizards uniforms.

Overall, this is a colorway that will appeal to Wizards fans. Furthermore, if you are an MJ historian, then this is probably something you want to add to your collection. After all, it is not every day that old PEs make their way to the market.

Release Rumors

According to the post above from @zsneakerheadz, this shoe is slated to drop next year on April 29th. Moreover, the shoe is going to drop in full family sizing. It’s important to note that this is a rumor that has yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

