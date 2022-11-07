Tinker Hatfield snapped when he made the Air Jordan 3. If you are a sneakerhead, you know that this is the shoe that made Michael Jordan want to stay with Nike. Hatfield saved Nike, and for years afterward, he was given the pleasure of designing shoes for MJ.

What made the Air Jordan 3 so special was the elephant print on the toe box and back heel. In addition to this, the shoe has a visible Air Max unit, which was a signature addition by Hatfield. Tinker was responsible for the Nike Air Max 1, and he brought that same design technique to an Air Jordan.

For years, the Air Jordan 3 has been hit with some truly amazing colorways. It is a shoe that never dies, and while it was put in the vault a few years ago, it received a resurgence in 2018. That year marked the shoe’s 30th anniversary, and Jordan Brand has not looked back since.

Air Jordan 3 “Marstone”

Thanks to the sneaker leaker sneakerfiles.com, we now have a look at an Air Jordan 3 for kids. This colorway is simply called “Marstone” and contains white, black, marstone, and team orange. In the image below, you can see how the shoe has a white leather base. Additionally, the elephant print overlays are team orange, with brown on the midsole and cuff.

Kids’ sneakers are known for having unique color schemes, and this is certainly an example of that. There is no telling whether or not these will be popular, but you have to hand it to Jordan Brand for creativity.

Release Rumors

This shoe is set to drop during the Spring of next year. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

