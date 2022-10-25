One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.

As you can see in these new official images, the shoe has a mostly black suede upper. This is then paired with some silver on the midsole and the Jumpman logo. From there, we get an icy blue outsole that has been quite common for the AJ6. These elements come together to create an inoffensive color scheme that we’re sure fans are going to enjoy.

If you are looking into copping these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, November 19th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new Air Jordan 6, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike