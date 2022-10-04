One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we can find the Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green,” down below. This model will have your typical white leather upper with some elephant print on the toe box and back heel. From, there, green dons the midsole as a red Jumpman logo is placed right on the tongue. These are elements that all work well together, and if you’re a Celtics fan, this might be a sneaker to consider.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” has been given a rumored release date of April 6th of 2023. This date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments down below.