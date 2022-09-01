Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 has stood the test of time as one of the greatest Air Jordan sneakers to ever exist. It is the shoe that helped save Michael Jordan's relationship with Nike, and it is a model that has stood the test of time for many, many years. Heading into 2023, it appears as though this shoe will be getting some new colorways, including an old player exclusive that Michael Jordan wore while playing with the Washington Wizards.

In the image below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see that this model has a white leather upper. As for the color-blocking, this shoe is a lot like the "True Blue" model although the main difference is that the red is replaced with Wizards gold. The blue on the midsole is also a lot glossier, which leads to a much more regal-looking shoe that longtime Wizards fans will certainly appreciate.

As it stands, this Air Jordan 3 does not yet have a release date, however, fans can expect it to drop in the Summer of 2023. As always, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let me know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below.

Image via zSneakerheadz