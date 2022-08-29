There have been some truly iconic colorways of the Air Jordan 3 over the years. This is the first Jumpman silhouette created by none other than Tinker Hatfield, who has always been seen as the GOAT by various sneakerheads. With that being said, the "Fire Red" model is a colorway that fans have always enjoyed, and as it turns out, the shoe is on its way back this year.

In the official images down below, you can see that this year's version of the shoe resembles those of years past. The sneaker has a gorgeous white leather upper, all while the toe box and back heel are made with grey elephant print. Red is placed all over the shoe including the midsole and the Nike Air logo on the back. Overall, it is a classic aesthetic that fans will definitely enjoy.

For those of you out there who want to cop a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, September 10th for a price of $210 USD. Pairs will be available on platforms like GOAT and Flight Club, so be sure to check out those spaces on release day. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike