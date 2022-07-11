One of the most iconic Jordans ever is the Air Jordan 3. This Tinker Hatfield creation helped Nike keep Michael Jordan who was thinking of leaving the brand at the time. For years, the Air Jordan 3 has delivered some iconic colorways, and fans can't help but draw themselves to the "Fire Red" model which is a motif that has appeared time and time again in Jumpman lore.

Now, the "Fire Red" color scheme is coming back to the Air Jordan 3, and some official images have been revealed, down below. Fans will immediately recognize this colorway as we have a white base, grey elephant print, and red midsole. All of these elements come together to create a truly iconic sneaker that fans will most certainly want a taste of. In the summer, you cannot go wrong with these.

For now, it would appear as though this shoe will be released on September 10th of this year for a price of $210 USD, although this release date is subject to change. Let us know what you think about this Air Jordan 3, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

