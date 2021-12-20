Tinker Hatfield's very first Jumpman shoe was the Air Jordan 3, and it's one that sneakerheads hold in high esteem. The shoe was an immediate hit, and over the years, it has received a ton of cool colorways. In addition to the various new offerings, there are plenty of classics and OG offerings to enjoy. One such model is the Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red" which hasn't received a proper retro in quite some time. Now, it appears as though that tide is about to change swiftly.

In a new post from @zsneakerheadz, it was revealed that the "Fire Red" model will come back next year. The shoe will have its usual white upper and red highlights, all while the elephant print at the front and back of the shoe will be black. In the Instagram post below, you can see that the shoe is going to stay true to the original, which is good news for all of the fans out there. After all, sneakerheads love authenticity, and Jordan Brand always wins by staying true to its roots.

A release date has not yet been announced, however, these are set to drop in the Fall of next year for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.



