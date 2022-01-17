One of the most beloved Jumpman sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 3. This is a shoe that was released all the way back in 1988 and since that time, it has become a true classic with numerous iconic colorways. Over the years, Jordan Brand has brought back a ton of these colorways, and now, they are gearing up to release another. If you've been reading this website thoroughly over the past few months, you would know that shoe is the Air Jordan 3 "Fire Red."

In the photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz, you can see that this sneaker will remain true to the original. There will be white leather all throughout the upper, while red highlights are found all the way throughout. One detail that fans will certainly appreciate is the black elephant print on the toe box and the back heel, which helps bring the entire sneaker together in a way that will remind the OGs of the colorway they have come to know and love.

Per the Instagram post below, this Air Jordan 3 will be dropping on August 6th of this year for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think about this sneaker, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding this.



