When Kyle Kuzma was taken by the Los Angeles Lakers, many figured that he would become a star. However, no one would have expected the path he took to get there. For instance, Kuzma had some issues while in Los Angeles, as he found himself being the target of criticism over every little thing.

While he did win an NBA title, there was this sense that Kuzma was on his way out. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were now the stars, which left Kuzma with a reduced role. Eventually, the Wizards made a monster trade for Kuzma, and it paid off nicely.

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards puts up a second half shot against the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena on November 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kyle Kuzma Breaks Out

So far this season, Kyle Kuzma has been fantastic. He is looking like a player who can be the second option on a good team, and he is playing himself into a massive contract. During an interview with Shams Charania, Kuzma noted just how important was for him to get out of L.A.

“As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more…being in Washington is really just helping me be myself,” Kuzma said. “I had to show a shell of myself in L.A., playing with greatness, and rightfully so. That’s what you should do playing on a team with those type of players at my position. Whereas being in D.C. has allowed me to be myself and expand my game, which a lot of people probably didn’t think I was.”

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena on November 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kuzma and the Wizards are currently 11-13 this season. A lot of this largely has to do with Bradley Beal’s injury issues which have hurt the team down the stretch. Despite this, if they can lockdown Kuzma long-term, perhaps they can find some stability.

