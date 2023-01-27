When Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards, there was no guarantee that he would land on his feet. After all, his final season in Los Angeles was a difficult one. Overall, he had flashes of brilliance here and there. However, the team was treating him like a lower-tier option which led to some questionable play.

As a member of the Wizards, Kuzma has been simply incredible. His career has been rejuvenated, and he is on track to get a huge contract at the end of the season. The Wizards are reportedly interested in giving him that money, although there is a chance he goes somewhere else.

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards reacts after drawing a foul during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Kyle Kuzma At The Deadline

If Kuzma won’t sign with the Wizards, their best bet is to trade him right now. As you can imagine, there are quite a few teams out there who would love his services. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, one of those teams was the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, they have already acquired Rui Hachimura. That said, three other teams have emerged for Kuzma. Those squads are the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns. All three of these teams could use upgrades, and Kuzma would certainly thrive in these situations.

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards reacts during the first quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

If any team truly needs him right now, it would be the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic needs a lot of help, and having Kuzma would put them in a very nice position.

