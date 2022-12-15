Kyle Kuzma is having a great season with the Washington Wizards right now. He is having a nice career resurgence, and overall, the Wizards could not be happier. However, as we reported earlier today, there seems to be quite a bit of buzz around Kuzma.

For instance, his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, is currently thinking about making a trade for Kuzma. Yes, that’s right, after essentially giving up on the star, the Lakers want him back. Simply put, it is a great example of a team wanting what they can’t have.

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards shoots over Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on December 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kyle Kuzma Tampering?

Kuzma has seemingly heard some of these rumors, and he is even playing into it. For instance, this afternoon, Kuzma took to Twitter where he wrote, “Nothing like getting off the plane that California breeze hit you.” Additionally, he added a palm tree emoji for good measure.

Nothing like getting off the plane and that California breeze hit you 🌴 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 15, 2022

Consequently, Kuzma was immediately roasted by some of his peers across the league. For instance, Donovan Mitchell replied by saying “Tampering” with some laughing emojis. Immediately after Mitchell’s tweet, Trae Young replied by saying “basically.” Overall, it was pretty funny while also showcasing how these players see everything.

Basically 😂😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2022

Whether or not Kuzma actually gets hit with some sort of punishment for tampering, still remains to be seen. There is a lot of plausible deniability when it comes to this whole thing. Kuzma could just tell the league that he likes being in California and that it was an independent thought from the trade rumors. Either way, Kuzma will likely be fine.

In the meantime, the trade rumors are still ongoing, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world. Additionally, let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments down below.

