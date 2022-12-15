Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers had a very interesting partnership. Sure, they won an NBA title together, however, it seemed like Kuzma wasn’t valued. He wasn’t getting the touches that he wanted, and it became clear that LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the priority.

Eventually, Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards in a deal for Russell Westbrook. That trade has not worked out too well for the Lakers, although Kuzma has excelled on the Wizards. Despite a poor record, Kuzma has looked very good and is experiencing the best stats of his career.

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against Lonnie Walker IV #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Capital One Arena on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Lakers Want Kyle Kuzma Back?

With numerous players becoming trade-eligible today, many trade rumors are going around. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Lakers want to trade for Kuzma. The Wizards star wants to get paid this summer, and it appears as though the Wizards are not his first choice.

Overall, he wants to play for a contender, and the Wizards aren’t there yet. With the Wizards aware of this, one could assume that they would rather make a trade instead of lose Kuzma for nothing. As for the Lakers deal, the purple and gold would have to give up a first-round draft pick.

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on December 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At this point, it seems like the Lakers have some buyer’s remorse for Westbrook. They should have known what they were getting, but instead, they gave up a solid young star. Now, the Lakers will have to hope and pray that they can improve their team before the deadline.

