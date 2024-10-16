Where To Purchase The New Air Jordan 12 "Wizards"

A tribute to Jordan's time in Washington.

The Air Jordan 12 "Wizards" is generating massive excitement with its vibrant blue and crisp white color scheme, also featuring bold black details. This great combination creates an eye-catching design that pays homage to Michael Jordan’s time with the Washington Wizards. Known for its iconic style and high-quality build, the Air Jordan 12 continues to stand out in the Jordan lineup. The blue and white pairing in the "Wizards" colorway is both stylish and versatile, making it a perfect addition to your sneaker collection.

Black accents add a bold, modern touch, giving the sneaker a dynamic edge. With its timeless appeal and attention-grabbing color scheme, the Air Jordan 12 "Wizards" will be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. This classic silhouette combines performance and style, making it ideal for both casual wear and on-court action. Fans of the brand and collectors alike will be eager to add this unique iteration to their lineup, celebrating a significant chapter in Jordan's basketball career.

"Wizards" Air Jordan 12

Image via GOAT

The sneakers have a game royal rubber sole paired with a royal midsole. The uppers are crafted from white leather, highlighted by game royal textured leather panels. White laces and silver lace locks finish off the design. Additionally, a black Jumpman logo is located on the tongue, while the heels feature the classic AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair provides a clean and simple colorway, seamlessly blending white and game royal blue together.